US judge may order Nevada to disclose lethal injection drugs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge said Thursday he may order Nevada prison officials to disclose the type of drugs they would use for the first lethal injection of a condemned prisoner in the state in 15 years, even if they haven't finalized a plan for how the execution would be carried out.
U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II also said he might order the district attorney in Las Vegas to join attorneys for the state, convicted mass murderer Zane Michael Floyd and the local newspaper in hearings Boulware is holding on a request to block Floyd’s execution, possibly in late July.