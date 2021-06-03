Skip to main content
US judge: Nevada can tell attorneys names of execution drugs

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal judge in Las Vegas said Thursday that Nevada officials can tell attorneys for a convicted mass murderer the name of the drugs they would use for his lethal injection, even if plans about doses and delivery remain incomplete.

U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II set a June 10 hearing and said that once the Department of Corrections discloses the type of drugs and a procedure for Nevada's first execution in 15 years, he may block the date to allow time to review the plan.

Zane Michael Floyd 45, is fighting in state and federal courts not to be put to death for the 1999 shotgun killings of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Las Vegas supermarket.

In a separate proceeding scheduled Friday, a state judge will be asked to sign an order authorizing Floyd’s execution during the last week of July.

Deputy Clark County District Attorney Alexander Chen said a warrant could then be issued July 9 to set a date.

David Anthony, a federal public defender representing Floyd, told Boulware that Floyd is seeking clemency Sept. 21 from the state Board of Pardons. That's the governor, seven state Supreme Court justices and state attorney general.

