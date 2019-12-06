https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/US-hits-Iran-backed-Iraqi-militia-leaders-with-14887561.php US hits Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders with sanctions Matthew Lee, Ap Diplomatic Writer Updated 1:41 pm EST, Friday, December 6, 2019 Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Protesters hold Popular Mobilization forces and Iraqi flags and chanting religious slogans march towards Tahrir Square in Baghdad, Iraq, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP US hits Iran-backed Iraqi militia leaders with sanctions 1 / 1 Back to Gallery View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.