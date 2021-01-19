US attorney for southern Mississippi names interim successor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The U.S. attorney for the southern half of Mississippi says his first assistant will be elevated to the interim head of the office, starting Wednesday.

Darren LaMarca “is well-respected by law enforcement, the defense bar and our community, and he will do an outstanding job as acting U.S. attorney,” U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in a news release Tuesday, his last day in office.

Hurst, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, announced his plans to retire earlier this month.

U.S. attorneys are nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. It’s common for the federal prosecutors to resign when the administration changes. Under federal law, the first assistant becomes interim U.S. attorney when the appointed U.S. attorney resigns unless the president says otherwise.

LaMarca, who joined the U.S. Attorney's Office in 2007, is a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University and the Mississippi College School of Law. He was a law clerk to state Supreme Court Justice Roy Noble Lee, then worked in a private law firm in Jackson for four years before opening his own practice in Clinton. He also was a municipal judge from 2002 to 2007.