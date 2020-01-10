US announces new sanctions on Iran after missile strikes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is announcing new sanctions on Iran following this week's missile strikes by the Islamic Republic on U.S. bases in Iraq.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday the new sanctions will target eight senior Iranian officials as well as companies in the steel and other sectors.

Iran this week launched the strikes in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleiman, the country's most powerful commander, in Baghdad last week.