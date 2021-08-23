US VP Harris: Focus must stay on Afghan evacuation ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2021 Updated: Aug. 23, 2021 3:47 a.m.
1 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a joint news conference in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attends a joint news conference with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before their bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a meeting in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong attends a joint news conference with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, is welcomed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before their bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, meets Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, in a bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, center, walks with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, to a bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong before their bilateral meeting at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, is welcomed by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, stands next to Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong during a welcome ceremony at the Istana in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong hold a meeting in Singapore Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) Evelyn Hockstein/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
SINGAPORE (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris asserted Monday that the U.S. must maintain its focus on evacuating Americans and vulnerable Afghans and shouldn’t get distracted by questions over what went wrong in the chaotic U.S. exit from Afghanistan.
Speaking at a news conference in Singapore, Harris repeatedly declined to engage when asked what she felt should have been done differently in the withdrawal.
Written By
ALEXANDRA JAFFE