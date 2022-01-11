US Supreme Court agrees McGirt ruling not retroactive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court upheld an Oklahoma appellate court decision that the high court’s landmark McGirt ruling on criminal jurisdiction in Indian Country does not apply retroactively to state convictions that are finalized.

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the appeal of Clifton Parish, a member of the Choctaw Nation who argued the state did not have jurisdiction over him because the killing for which he was convicted happened on land within the tribe's historic reservation.