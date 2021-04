FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Longtime Congressman Alcee Hastings of Florida has died after a two-year fight with pancreatic cancer. He was 84.

The Palm Beach County Democrat died Tuesday, according to his chief of staff, Lale M. Morrison. Hastings had been a reliably liberal voice on Capitol Hill since he first won his seat in 1992, becoming an outspoken advocate for minorities, gays, immigrants and the elderly.