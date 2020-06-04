US Park Police investigate attack on Australian journalists

Police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. less Police clear the area around Lafayette Park and the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. Floyd died after being restrained by ... more Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Photo: Alex Brandon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US Park Police investigate attack on Australian journalists 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Park Police said Wednesday that it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed two Australian journalists being attacked during Monday night’s protest in Washington, D.C.

Acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan said the incident is being investigated.

Video captured by WJLA-TV in Washington showed reporter Amanda Brace and cameraman Tim Myers being assaulted as law enforcement officials cleared an area near the White House so President Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church that had been damaged during the demonstrations the previous night.

The journalists were reporting live for Australia’s Channel 7 on the demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death at police hands in Minnesota.

“As is consistent with our established practices and procedures, two U.S. Park Police officers have been assigned to administrative duties, while an investigation takes place regarding the incident with the Australian Press,” Monahan said in a statement posted on Twitter.