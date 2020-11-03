US-House-All, 4th Add,400
0 of 633 precincts - 0 percent
James Rhodes, Dem 0 - 0 percent
James Comer, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 540 precincts - 0 percent
Hank Linderman, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Brett Guthrie, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Robert Perry, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Lewis Carter, Pop 0 - 0 percent
0 of 608 precincts - 0 percent
John Yarmuth, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Rhonda Palazzo, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 542 precincts - 0 percent
Alexandra Owensby, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Thomas Massie, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 735 precincts - 0 percent
Matthew Best, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Harold Rogers, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 627 precincts - 0 percent
Josh Hicks, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Andy Barr, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Frank Harris, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 558 precincts - 0 percent
Lee Ann Dugas, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Steve Scalise, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Howard Kearney, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 657 precincts - 0 percent
Glenn Harris, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Cedric Richmond, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Schilling, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Sheldon Vincent, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Belden Batiste, Ind 0 - 0 percent
Colby James, Ind 0 - 0 percent
0 of 566 precincts - 0 percent
Rob Anderson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Braylon Harris, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Clay Higgins, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Brandon LeLeux, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 749 precincts - 0 percent
Kenny Houston, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ryan Trundle, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Ben Gibson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Mike Johnson, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 825 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Sandra Christophe, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jesse Lagarde, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Martin Lemelle, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Phillip Snowden, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Allen Guillory, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Lance Harris, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Matt Hasty, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Luke Letlow, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Scotty Robinson, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 579 precincts - 0 percent
Dartanyon Williams, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Garret Graves, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Shannon Sloan, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Richard Torregano, NPD 0 - 0 percent
0 of 156 precincts - 0 percent
Chellie Pingree, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jay Allen, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 415 precincts - 0 percent
Jared Golden, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Dale Crafts, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 294 precincts - 0 percent
Mia Mason, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Andy Harris, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 223 precincts - 0 percent
Dutch Ruppersberger, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Johnny Salling, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 249 precincts - 0 percent
John Sarbanes, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Charles Anthony, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 246 precincts - 0 percent
Anthony Brown, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
George McDermott, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 223 precincts - 0 percent
Steny Hoyer, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Chris Palombi, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 237 precincts - 0 percent
David Trone, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Neil Parrott, GOP 0 - 0 percent
George Gluck, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 312 precincts - 0 percent
Kweisi Mfume, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Kimberly Klacik, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 206 precincts - 0 percent
Jamie Raskin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Gregory Coll, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Richard Neal, Dem (i) Uncontested
0 of 235 precincts - 0 percent
James McGovern, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Tracy Lovvorn, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Lori Trahan, Dem (i) Uncontested
0 of 220 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Jake Auchincloss, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Julie Hall, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 243 precincts - 0 percent
Katherine Clark, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Caroline Colarusso, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 230 precincts - 0 percent
Seth Moulton, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
John Paul Moran, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 270 precincts - 0 percent
Ayanna Pressley, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Roy Owens, Ind 0 - 0 percent
0 of 251 precincts - 0 percent
Stephen Lynch, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jonathan Lott, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 222 precincts - 0 percent
Bill Keating, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Helen Brady, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Michael Manley, Oth 0 - 0 percent
0 of 503 precincts - 0 percent
Dana Ferguson, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Jack Bergman, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Ben Boren, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 321 precincts - 0 percent
Bryan Berghoef, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Bill Huizenga, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jean-Michel Creviere, Grn 0 - 0 percent
Max Riekse, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Gerald Van Sickle, UST 0 - 0 percent
0 of 306 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Hillary Scholten, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Peter Meijer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 373 precincts - 0 percent
Jerry Hilliard, Dem 0 - 0 percent
John Moolenaar, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Canny, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Amy Slepr, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 363 precincts - 0 percent
Daniel Kildee, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Tim Kelly, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Kathy Goodwin, WCP 0 - 0 percent
James Harris, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 291 precincts - 0 percent
Jon Hoadley, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Fred Upton, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jeff DePoy, Lib 0 - 0 percent
John Lawrence, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 319 precincts - 0 percent
Gretchen Driskell, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Tim Walberg, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent
0 of 305 precincts - 0 percent
Elissa Slotkin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Paul Junge, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Joe Hartman, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 289 precincts - 0 percent
Andy Levin, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Charles Langworthy, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Andrea Kirby, WCP 0 - 0 percent
Mike Saliba, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 337 precincts - 0 percent -Open
Kimberly Bizon, Dem 0 - 0 percent
Lisa McClain, GOP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 295 precincts - 0 percent
Haley Stevens, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Eric Esshaki, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Leonard Schwartz, Lib 0 - 0 percent
0 of 310 precincts - 0 percent
Debbie Dingell, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Jeff Jones, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Gary Walkowicz, WCP 0 - 0 percent
0 of 415 precincts - 0 percent
Rashida Tlaib, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
David Dudenhoefer, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Articia Bomer, UST 0 - 0 percent
Sam Johnson, WCP 0 - 0 percent
Etta Wilcoxon, Grn 0 - 0 percent
0 of 390 precincts - 0 percent
Brenda Lawrence, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent
Robert Patrick, GOP 0 - 0 percent
Lisa Gioia, Lib 0 - 0 percent
Philip Kolody, WCP 0 - 0 percent
Clyde Shabazz, Grn 0 - 0 percent