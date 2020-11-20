https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/US-BanSlaveryForCrime-All-100-15741954.php
Remove Slavery Exception in Constitution (Ban as crime punishment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 600,368 - 68 percent
No, 279,584 - 32 percent
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,138,974 - 80 percent
No, 276,171 - 20 percent
