https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/US-AllowMedMarijuana-All-100-15741951.php
US-AllowMedMarijuana-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Allow Medical Marijuana (Create state program)
100 percent
x-Yes, 793,692 - 69 percent
No, 363,673 - 31 percent
100 percent
x-Yes, 291,750 - 70 percent
No, 125,484 - 30 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Lake County community events calendar
-
3
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
4
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
5
MSU CrowdPower campaign benefits Lake County 4-H
-
6
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
7
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
-
8
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
9
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
-
10
FBI arrests man after drone hits LA police helicopter
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.