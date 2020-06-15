https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/US-Air-Force-plane-crashes-into-North-Sea-15340046.php
US Air Force plane crashes into North Sea
LONDON (AP) — A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday. The status of the pilot wasn't known.
The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).
U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.
