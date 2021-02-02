URMC offers apology for preferential vaccination treatment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The University of Rochester Medical Center has apologized for offering over two dozen people with connections to the university — including URMC board members — preferential treatment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The apology was sent Sunday to university and medical center leaders from the university president and the medical center’s chief operating officer, WXXI-AM reported.

Sarah Mangelsdorf, the president, and Mark Taubman, the medical center’s CEO, wrote that 26 people with strong ties to the university were invited to register for a vaccine clinic reserved for university employees.

“The registration information was shared with 26 non-employees who were well-connected to the university, including URMC board members and donors," according to the statement. “These 26 people were all eligible to receive vaccine, but they should not have received preferential treatment by being invited to the clinic.”

The statement did not clarify how many people showed up at the clinic on Jan. 14 and 15.

“URMC is retraining its staff on all applicable guidelines and protocols and the individual who sent that email has already been counseled,” spokesperson Jill Montag said.