URI cancels spring break over coronavirus concerns

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island has joined a growing number of U.S. colleges canceling spring break to reduce travel and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

University officials announced the measure Friday evening, a week after the Faculty Senate approved the change, according to The Providence Journal. It was also supported by university President David Dooley.

Classes will continue from March 22 to 28, the period originally set aside as spring break, and the semester will end on April 27, a week earlier than initially planned.

In a statement announcing the change, officials cited “uncertainty” created by the virus, “and the need to prepare for the likely persistence of existing outbreaks and potential for a new wave of infections.”

Several large universities have announced similar measures in recent weeks, including Ohio State University, the University of Kentucky and the University of Wisconsin at Madison.