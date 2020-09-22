URI Greek houses under quarantine after positive cases

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — Three Greek houses at the University of Rhode Island are under quarantine after members tested positive for the coronavirus, a school spokeswoman says.

Three students at a sorority are in isolation after testing positive and the other members are being quarantined for 14 days, university spokeswoman Linda Acciardo told The Providence Journal on Monday.

Last week, URI identified two positive cases at another sorority and one positive case in a fraternity. Those students are also in isolation, with other residents of the houses in quarantine.

Students may quarantine at their house or return home, she said.

URI is conducting contact tracing and working with the Rhode Island Department of Health.

There are currently no plans to close down Greek houses on campus, she said.

The school had 56 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past week, according to school statistics posted online.

Providence College is dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus that has struck more than 150 students, and prompted the school to move to remote-only learning.