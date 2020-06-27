UP town will permanently honor author, scientist, engineer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (AP) — An Upper Peninsula town is honoring three notable residents, including a Michigan Supreme Court justice from the 1950s who wrote a book that was turned into a popular movie, “Anatomy of a Murder.”

The foundation was recently poured for the Three Sons of Ishpeming Memorial.

It will honor the judge and author John Voelker, 1951 Nobel Prize-winning scientist Glenn Seaborg and aircraft designer Clarence “Kelly” Johnson. All were born in Ishpeming between 1903 and 1912.

“We have created a lot of leaders that have come from this community, so it’s been a pleasure to do this project,” memorial coordinator Bob Marietti told WJMN-TV.

The memorial is expected to be finished by fall.

“I relied on what I could find from historical documents to give me an idea of who they were and what they look like,” said Mike Lempinen, artistic creator. “I have completed the sculpture and, in fact, right after the Fourth of July, it’ll go to the studio for casting into bronze."