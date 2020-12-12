UNLV to hold 2020's spring, winter commencements on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Tuesday will hold two virtual commencements on the same day for two different graduating classes.

UNLV has scheduled a 10 a.m. commencement for more than 3,000 graduates in the Spring Class of 2020 and a 4 p.m. commencement for the 2,200 members of Winter Class of 2020.

A university statement announcing the two-in-one-day commencements notes that they are being held as “the most challenging year in recent history is finally coming to a close."

The ceremonies are being held remotely because of the continuing public health risks posed by large gatherings.

The Winter Class includes graduates from 32 states and foreign countries, and the Spring Class has graduates from 36 states and 49 foreign countries. Ages range from 19 to 80, with an average age of 27 in both classes.

UNLV President Keith E. Whitfield will honor several graduating students during each ceremony for their outstanding academic, research, and community achievements.