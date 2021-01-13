UNC sees COVID-19 cluster in students who stayed on campus

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported a COVID-19 cluster on Wednesday that it said involved students who stayed on the campus during winter break.

The school said the cases were found through surveillance testing of students who lived at Carmichael Residence Hall.

A “cluster” is defined by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases in close proximity. The people identified in the cluster have been identified and are isolating and receiving medical monitoring at a different residence hall set aside for quarantine and isolation, and their close contacts have also been tested and moved into quarantine, the school said.

The university said it is working with the Orange County Health Department to identify others who may have been exposed to the virus.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reported that more than a thousand students stayed on campus throughout the fall semester, including athletes, international students and those facing financial hardships. Hundreds also stayed over winter break because of the coronavirus pandemic.