UN urges Yemen's Houthis to allow examination of oil tanker

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called on Yemen’s Houthi rebels to quickly allow U.N. experts to examine an oil tanker moored off the war-torn country’s coast loaded with more than 1 million barrels of crude oil, warning there is a growing risk it could rupture or explode “causing an environmental, economic, maritime and humanitarian catastrophe for Yemen and the region.”
The U.N.’s most powerful body reiterated that the Houthis are responsible for delaying a technical assessment of the tanker, the FSO Safer, that the United Nations had hoped to deploy in March.