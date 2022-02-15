UN says agreement in principle on Yemen tanker oil transfer

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — An agreement has been reached in principle on a U.N.-coordinated proposal that would transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude oil from a tanker that has been moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen since the 1980s to another ship, the U.N. humanitarian chief said Tuesday.
Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council he was pleased to report the recent progress in efforts to resolve the issue of the FSO Safer, whose long-term presence in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe.