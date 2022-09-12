UN nuclear chief pushes for deal on nuke plant safety zone

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency said Monday that he has started consultations with Ukraine and Russia on his call for a “nuclear safety and security protection zone” around the Zaporizhzhia power plant, and the two sides appear to be interested.
Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, made his proposal last week after leading a team of inspectors to the nuclear plant, Europe's biggest with six reactors, but gave few details at the time.