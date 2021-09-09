UN envoy: World must prevent Afghanistan economic collapse EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 8:43 p.m.
1 of8 People walk on the streets in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Wali Sabawoon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Taliban fighters sit in a pickup truck at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Some 200 foreigners, including Americans, flew out of Afghanistan on an international commercial flight from Kabul airport on Thursday, the first such large-scale departure since U.S and foreign forces concluded their frantic withdrawal at the end of last month. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Taliban soldiers walk towards Afghans shouting slogans, during an anti-Pakistan demonstration, near the Pakistan embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. Wali Sabawoon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Afghan black market money changers wait for customers in Sarai Shahzada market in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Wali Sabawoon/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 An Afghan refugee wearing a T-shirt with the picture of slain anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud speaks to an Indian police officer after they were denied permission to protest outside Pakistan embassy in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Afghanistan urged the world Thursday to unite to prevent the collapse of the Afghan economy, to address fears that the Taliban’s Islamic state may spread to its neighbors, and to fight terrorism.
Deborah Lyons warned that the Taliban have already “visibly welcomed and sheltered” al-Qaida members, and Islamic State extremists remain active “and could gain strength.”
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER