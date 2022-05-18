UN envoy: US sanctions on Iran worsen humanitarian situation

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Sweeping U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran have badly impacted the country’s economy and worsened the humanitarian situation in the Persian Gulf nation, a United Nations special envoy said Wednesday.
According to Alena Douhan, the U.N. special rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures, the sanctions have affected Iran’s main export groups, banks and also several companies and nationals, including some pharmaceuticals and food production.