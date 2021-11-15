UN condemns attempts to discredit Iraq's recent election

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned attempts to discredit Iraq’s election and deplored the use of violence to settle election-related grievances.
The U.N.’s most powerful body congratulated the Iraqi government and the Independent High Electoral Commission for conducting “a technically well-managed and generally peaceful election” on Oct. 10. It welcomed the findings of the commission and the U.N. political mission in Iraq that partial manual recounts of votes in polling stations matched the reported electronic results.