UN climate boss: 'Good compromise' beats no deal on warming
SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer
Nov. 14, 2021
7 of8 FILE - Patricia Espinosa, UNFCCC Executive-Secretary speaks during the Procedural Opening of the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. U.N. climate chief Patricia Espinosa was not happy with a last-minute fight over coal that ended in a compromise at the Glasgow climate talks. Still, she's satisfied, calling the final Glasgow Climate Pact a good compromise, said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday Nov. 14, 2021. Alberto Pezzali/AP Show More Show Less
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — It was no deal or a lump of coal at Glasgow climate talks and for Patricia Espinosa, the United Nations’ climate secretary, there was no choice.
“No deal was the worst possible result there. Nobody wins,” Espinosa said in an interview with The Associated Press Sunday, about 15 hours after nearly 200 nations agreed on what is now being called the Glasgow Climate Pact.
