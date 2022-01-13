UN chief warns millions of Afghans are on 'verge of death'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief warned Thursday that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death," urging the international community to fund the U.N.’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination for the people of Afghanistan,” and “rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation.”