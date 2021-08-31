UN chief urges countries to help Afghans in "hour of need" EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Aug. 31, 2021 Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 4:47 p.m.
1 of8 Sal Mohammad, 25, an Afghan man who gathers pieces of iron from the street to sell for scrap, pushes his handcart in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 An Afghan school girl poses for a photograph on the road after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. Kathy Gannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Afghan families sit outside their tents in an open area on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town in the Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Dozens of Afghan families have crossed into Pakistan through the southwestern Chaman border a day after the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year military presence in the Taliban-controlled country. AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Afghan families gather to receive food stuff distributing by an Islamabad-based Christian organization on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town in the Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Dozens of Afghan families have crossed into Pakistan through the southwestern Chaman border a day after the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year military presence in the Taliban-controlled country. AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 An Afghan man prepares to push a wheelbarrow with items of food distributing by an Islamabad-based Christian organization on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town in the Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Dozens of Afghan families have crossed into Pakistan through the southwestern Chaman border a day after the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year military presence in the Taliban-controlled country. AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief urged all nations to help the people of Afghanistan “in their darkest hour of need,” saying Tuesday that almost half the population needs humanitarian assistance to survive and the country faces the threat of basic services collapsing completely.
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian crisis in the country” in a statement on the first day of Taliban rule after the withdrawal of the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
Written By
EDITH M. LEDERER