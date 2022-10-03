UN chief urges Yemen rivals: No new violence and renew truce

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Yemen’s warring parties on Monday to refrain from any provocations that could escalate violence. The move follows the failure to extend a nationwide cease-fire and to engage with each other to renew the truce.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general is disappointed that the internationally recognized government and Houthi rebels didn’t reach an agreement before the Oct. 2 deadline. But he stressed: “We in no way see it as the end of the road.”