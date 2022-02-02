UN calls for halt to Myanmar violence, return to democracy EDITH M. LEDERER, Associated Press Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 5:13 p.m.
1 of6 A man crosses an empty Pansodan street in Kyauktada township in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power. AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Few commuters ride on a mostly empty bus in Yangon, Myanmar on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power. AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 In this image provided by Myanmar state broadcaster MRTV, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council, gives a televised address on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power. (MRTV via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 In this image provided by the Military True News Information Team, supporters of the military government wave Myanmar flags as they lead a crowd during a rally on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. Opponents of military rule in Myanmar on Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of the army's seizure of power with a nationwide strike to show their strength and solidarity amid concern about what has become an increasingly violent contention for power. (Military True News Information Team via AP) AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council called Wednesday for an immediate cessation of violence throughout Myanmar as the country’s military coup entered a second year, and it reaffirmed support for the country’s democratic transition and democratic institutions.
The U.N.’s most powerful body also reiterated its call for the release of “all those who remain arbitrarily detained,” including Aung San Suu Kyi, whose elected government was ousted by the military on Feb. 1, 2021.
EDITH M. LEDERER