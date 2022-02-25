UN body weighs a global treaty to fight plastic pollution WANJOHI KABUKURU, Associated Press Feb. 25, 2022 Updated: Feb. 25, 2022 11:11 a.m.
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Delegates from United Nations member countries are considering proposals for a binding global treaty to curb plastic pollution.
The U.N. Environment Assembly, meeting Feb. 28 to March 2 in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, is expected to propose an international framework to address the growing problem of plastic waste in the world’s oceans, rivers and landscape.
WANJOHI KABUKURU