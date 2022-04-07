UN aid chief: 'I'm not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire ADAM SCHRECK, Associated Press April 7, 2022 Updated: April 7, 2022 4:20 p.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian chief said Thursday he's not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are.
Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow earlier in the week.