UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press July 26, 2021 Updated: July 26, 2021 2:06 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — More women and children were killed and wounded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2021 than in the first six months of any year since the United Nations began systematically keeping count in 2009, a U.N. report said Monday.
The war-torn country saw a 47% increase in the number of all civilians killed and wounded in violence across Afghanistan in the first six months of the year, compared to the same period last year, according to the report.