UN: 40 civilian casualties in central Yemen in March alone

CAIRO (AP) — The ongoing battle between Yemen's Houthi rebels and government forces in the central province of Marib has caused 40 civilian casualties in March alone, the U.N. refugee agency said Friday.
At least 70 incidents of armed violence including shelling, crossfire, and air strikes have caused injuries and deaths among civilians during the first quarter of 2021, said the UNHCR in a statement. The UNHCR did not provide the breakdown of the killed and wounded but said that the tally was the highest in the oil-rich province since 2018.