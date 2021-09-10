UK leader: 9/11 attackers failed to make world live in fear

Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON (AP) — The Sept. 11 attackers failed in their aim of making people in open societies live in “permanent fear,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

In a video message due to be played at a ceremony on Saturday, Johnson said the U.S. was “the world’s greatest democracy,” and it was a reflection of its openness that “people of almost every nationality and religion” were among almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks. Sixty-seven British nationals were among those killed when hijacked planes crashed into New York’s World Trade Centre, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania.