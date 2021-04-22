UK food bank use rises by a third during COVID-19 pandemic

LONDON (AP) — U.K. food bank rose by a third during the past 12 months as the COVID-19 pandemic left more people without the money to buy basic necessities, a charity that distributes food said Thursday.

The Trussell Trust said the food banks it works with handed out more than 2.5 million food parcels in the year through March, up from 1.9 million a year earlier. The figures represent only a partial picture of the increasing need because independent food aid providers also expanded during the pandemic, the trust said.