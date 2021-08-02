UK eases travel restrictions as industry lobbies for more DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press Aug. 2, 2021 Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 8:36 a.m.
Susan Handfield, left, meets her baby granddaughter Charlotta for the first time, held by her mother Eva as they arrive from a Berlin flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Travelers fully vaccinated against coronavirus from the United States and much of Europe were able to enter Britain without quarantining starting today, a move welcomed by Britain's ailing travel industry.
A woman runs to greet a child as passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Passengers are greeted by a child as they arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
A passenger arrives from a flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Passengers arrive at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
The CEO of Heathrow Airport John Holland-Kaye gives a television interview at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Whilst giving a television interview, Karen Tyler wipes tears of happiness away after greeting her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half, as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Mothers Debbie Greaves, center, and Karen Tyler, right, who don't know each other, wait to greet their sons arriving on different flights at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Children from the Mogul family, hold signs for their cousins as they wait for them to arrive on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
A man holds a sign as he greets his brother arriving on a flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
A reunited family are interviewed by the media after some of them arrived on a flight, at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Members of the Mogul family, a father hugs his daughter, who arrived with her son, bottom left, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Members of the Mogul family are reunited as the grandfather carries his grandchildren, who arrived with their mother, third left, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Members of the Mogul family, a father kisses his daughter, who arrived on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Members of the Mogul family are reunited as a grandfather embraces his granddaughter who arrived with her mother, top, on a flight from Charlotte, North Carolina, in the U.S. at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Karen Tyler greets and kisses her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Debbie Greaves embraces her son Josh, who she's not seen for nine month as he arrives on a flight from Sweden, at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Karen Tyler runs to hug her son Jonathan, who she's not seen for over a year and a half as he arrives on a flight from Houston, Texas, in the U.S., at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Susan Handfield, left, meets her baby granddaughter Charlotta for the first time, held by her mother Eva as they arrive from a Berlin flight at Terminal 5 of Heathrow Airport in London, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
LONDON (AP) — Britain opened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers from the U.S. and the European Union on Monday as travel industry leaders urged the government to further ease restrictions and allow people to enjoy the benefits of a successful COVID-19 inoculation program.
The new rules came into effect amid reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government may add a new category to Britain’s traffic light system of travel restrictions, a move industry officials say would make many people decide to stay home.