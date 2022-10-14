UK Treasury chief dashes back to London amid crisis

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief is dashing back to London for urgent talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss amid growing expectation that they will scale back unfunded tax cuts to calm financial markets and quell a burgeoning revolt by members of their own party,
Kwasi Kwarteng left the International Monetary Fund’s annual meeting a day early amid the crisis triggered by investor concerns that 43 billion pounds ($48 billion) of tax cuts will push public borrowing in Britain to unsustainable levels and fuel inflation.