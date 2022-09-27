UK Labour leader accuses government of trashing economy JON SUPER and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Sep. 27, 2022 Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 10:46 a.m.
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — The leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party accused the governing Conservatives of losing control of the economy and promised Tuesday to take the U.K. out of an “endless cycle of crisis” if his party returns to power after more than a decade.
Labour leader Keir Starmer is seeking to persuade voters — and, crucially, businesses — that his left-of-center party can be trusted with the economy. The new Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss made his campaign with one of its initial actions.
JON SUPER and JILL LAWLESS