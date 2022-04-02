UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game DOUG FEINBERG, AP Basketball Writer April 1, 2022 Updated: April 2, 2022 12:48 a.m.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are back in the NCAA title game for the first time in six years after getting through one of the most difficult seasons of the Hall of Fame coach's career.
Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the national championship game with a 63-58 win over defending champion Stanford on Friday night.