U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Morgan Griffith, D-Va., asks questions to Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, during House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing Thursday, May 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith of Virginia says he's tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican congressman, who represents southwest Virginia, said he learned Tuesday he'd tested positive. He said he does not have “significant” symptoms and is self-isolating.

Several other members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.