U.S. Army Corps of Engineers working with Native American tribes to increase wild rice in Michigan

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers researchers are working with the Lac Vieux Desert Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians and other Native American tribes to help improve wild rice productivity in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center is supporting two six-year USACE Detroit District Planning Assistance to States studies to combine traditional knowledge and modern research to increase the production of wild rice, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.