U-M: Students need to hunker down for 2 weeks before school

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan is telling students to check their temperature twice a day and avoid social gatherings, work and public transportation for 14 days before returning to Ann Arbor.

“It is an important part of our strategy to minimize risk and keep COVID-19 out of our community,” administrators said in a letter Monday.

The fall term begins Aug. 31 with a mix of online and in-person classes. The university said students will be required to complete an online review of COVID-19, its symptoms and how to stay safe.

Students living on campus are expected to be tested for the virus and cleared prior to their arrival.

“U-M is partnering with Quest Diagnostics to provide testing kits, at no additional cost, directly to students for you to self-administer and then mail back to Quest for analysis,” the university said.