Tyson Foods to reopen Indiana plant with limited production

A Tyson Fresh Meats plant employee leaves the plant, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Logansport, Ind. The plant will temporarily close its meatpacking plant in north-central Indiana after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. (AP) — Tyson Foods announced Friday that it will be reopening its plant in Cass County's Logansport with limited production after nearly 900 workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The pork processing plant closed for 14 days in an effort to contain the outbreak, and all workers were tested for COVID-19. The decision to reopen followed a tour with local health and government officials and a union representative, according to a news release.

The company said it has taken additional measures to ensure a safe work environment, including adding more work station barriers and hand sanitizer dispensers. It also plans to have designated monitors to help enforce social distancing.

“Tyson Fresh Meats has worked well will local community leaders to make sure its reopening plan is safe,” said Dr. Dori Ditty, a health officer with the Cass County Health Department.

The Arkansas-based company said it has doubled its bonus for employees, depending on attendance, and has increased short-term disability coverage to 90% of normal pay until June 30 to encourage team members to stay home when sick.

The Logansport location is the first of several Tyson plants to receive a mobile health clinic to conduct daily on-site clinical screening and provide services like testing for the coronavirus, the company said.

