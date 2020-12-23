Two homicides reported in Charlotte within one hour

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed within one hour of each other on opposite sides of North Carolina's largest city, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Wednesday that officers were dispatched to a location near McAlway Road on the city's south side around 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, identified as Laquintin Marquis McManus, 24, was taken to a hospital where he died.

At 10:55 p.m., officers responding to a call found a man with a gunshot wound near the junction of Interstates 85 and 77 in north Charlotte. Police said Cinquay Jamario Farrer, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.

So far, there have been no arrests in either case, police said.