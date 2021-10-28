Two from North Carolina facing child sex crime charges

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man is jailed on a $5 million bond on multiple child sex crime charges, and a sheriff's office says a woman he lived with is facing similar charges.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Colan Lewis Swink, 44, of Newton, is charged with 109 felony counts of sex acts by a substitute parent or custodian and 25 felony counts each of statutory rape and sex offenses. He was jailed on a $5 million secured bond, the sheriff's office said.