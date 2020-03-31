Twister that damaged apartment building is rated EF1

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — A tornado that ripped off part of a wall from a northeast Iowa apartment building has been rated an EF1 twister, with peak winds of 107 mph (172.2 kph), officials said.

The funnel touched down around 6:30 p.m. Saturday near the Fayette-Buchanan county line and ran north along the western edge of Oelwein, according to a National Weather Service report. Oelwein police reported no injuries other than a foot cut for a woman.

Another tornado first appeared around 6:40 p.m. southeast of Maynard. It jogged east and north, damaging farms before lifting. It was rated EF0, with winds up to 83 mph (133.6 kph).

The service confirmed two tornadoes in Black Hawk County as well. One reported about 6 miles (9.7 kilometers) south of Hudson was not rated. The second damaged a farmstead on the south side of Waterloo and was rated EF0.

Two other tornadoes were spotted earlier Saturday in southern Iowa.

An EF1 twister touched down just before 2 p.m. nearly 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) north-northeast of Prescott and damaged a farmstead, the service said. The second tornado was unrated. It was spotted just before 4:30 p.m. about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) south of Rhodes and lifted a minute later.