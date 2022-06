This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Star photo/Shanna Avery Show More Show Less 3 of 3





BALDWIN — Older youth had an opportunity to unleash their creativity last Wednesday at the Pathfinder Community Library with artist, author and illustrator Lori Taylor, of Bitely.

Sponsored by the Lake County Community Foundation, the program, Tween and Teen Sketchbook Club taught by Taylor, offers kids, ages 10-14, a time to get together and learn the basics of drawing and design.