Tuscaloosa officer shot and injured at apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A manhunt was underway Monday after a police officer was shot and injured at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex, a police spokeswoman said.

The officer was shot just before 4 p.m. and the officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor told al.com. A second officer suffered a less-serious injury that wasn't caused by a gunshot and was also taken to a hospital, Taylor said. She did not provide any further details on the injuries.

Personnel from multiple law enforcement agencies were on hand after the shooting to search the apartment complex and surrounding area.