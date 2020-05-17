Turkey's senior citizens allowed out for second Sunday

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s senior citizens were allowed to leave their homes for a second time as the country continues to ease some coronavirus restrictions.

People above 65 —the age group most at risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms— can be outside for six hours Sunday, but their lockdown on other days continues. The health minister urged them to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Turkey has instituted partial lockdowns with people above 65 and under 20, who are ordered to stay at home. The measure towards senior citizens came into force on March 21 and were relaxed for the first time last week.

Children and teenagers were also allowed out this week on different days for several hours.

The latest statistics by the health ministry put confirmed infections at 148,067 and the death toll at 4,096.

___

